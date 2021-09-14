Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Hofesh Shechter Company - Double Murder Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Hofesh Shechter Company - Double Murder

    A thrilling new double bill

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age guidance: No under 5’s
    Performance dates
    Tuesday 14th – Saturday 18th Sept 2021
    Content
    Clowns contains intermittent, loud percussive music.

    Next Available Performances of Hofesh Shechter Company - Double Murder

    TODAY is 14th July 2021

    September 2021

    Tags:

    DanceContemporaryLimited RunDance

    We use cookies