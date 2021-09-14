Hofesh Shechter presents Double Murder at Sadler's Wells

Coming to London's Sadler's Wells for a limited season is a thrilling new double bill by internationally celebrated choreographer Hofesh Shechter, presenting two distinctly contrasting pieces for our times. The first performance will take place on 14 September and will run to 18 September 2021. Tickets for Double Murder | Clowns and The Fix are available now but act quickly to secure your seats to this exhilarating double bill from worldwide acclaimed choreographer.

What is Double Murder about?

This new double bill is a sarcastic nod to our ever-growing indifference to violence. First up is Clowns which unleashes a whirlwind of choreographed anarchy, asking the question of how far we are willing to go in the name of entertainment. Secondly is Shechter’s new creation, The Fix, which brings a tender, fragile energy to the stage. It offers a human, raw and compassionate moment where violence, tenderness and hope are all laid bare through Shechter’s achingly beautiful, cinematic lens.

About Hofesh Shechter Company

The Hofesh Shechter Company was founded in 2008 and is a dance company that breaks boundaries whilst producing exceptional work. The company was created by Israeli choreographer, Artistic Director Hofesh Shechter, and performs internationally. The company are resident at Brighton Dome and Shechter is an Associate Artist of Sadler’s Wells.

