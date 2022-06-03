Liszt mosaics tickets available now!

In this concert, the company will revive and unite folk music elements with classical works that inspired the composer Béla Bartók and made him a lifelong lover of Hungarian peasant culture. The musicians of the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble of Budapest will be joined by fantastic artists such as violinists Alexandre da Costa and István Pál Szalonna, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and folk singer Eszter Pál.

The Hungarian State Folk Ensemble took inspiration from the Hungarian musical arts for its new premiere, this time from Ferenc Liszt. Referencing the globetrotting Liszt, the stage is a “concert hall” ruled by music, dancing and singing, the mosaics form a unit, a great vision, so that the past may come to life, and our present may find its roots.

What do critics say about Liszt mosaics?

"Turning Liszt’s brilliant, European-level musical oeuvre into dance – using 21st-century movements, vision and dramaturgy – the creators and the company invite you on a very special visual journey!"

- MAMMEONLINE, ITALY

Tickets for Liszt mosaics are booking now! Be sure to secure your tickets for this one-night-only show at Sadler's Wells!