    Machine de Cirque Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Machine de Cirque

    Post-apocalyptic circus comes to London's Peacock Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    1 – 11 June 2022

    Next Available Performances of Machine de Cirque

    TODAY is 9th February 2022

    June 2022

