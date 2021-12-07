Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker tickets available for this Christmas!

About Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker

Nutcracker is a combo of Bourne’s trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy. This 2021 production has a sprinkling of wonderful new surprises, with Tchaikovsky’s outstanding score and Anthony Ward’s luscious sets and costumes. Bourne brings dazzling choreography to this enchanting and fresh interpretation of a classic that is adored by audiences and critics alike.

What is Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker about?

Nutcracker! follows Clara on a bittersweet journey starting at Dr. Dross’ Orphanage on a darkly comic Christmas Eve, and venturing through a glistening, ice-skating winter wonderland to the delectable candy kingdom, Sweetieland, influenced by the extravagant Hollywood 1930s musicals.

About Matthew Bourne

Matthew Bourne is considered a master storyteller, having been hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”. Bourne and his New Adventures company have produced various successful dance productions over the last two decades including The Red Shoes, Swan Lake, Cinderella and Edward Scissorhands. His most recent work is the acclaimed reimagining of Romeo and Juliet.

