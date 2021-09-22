Motionhouse's Nobody at London's Peacock Theatre tickets available now!

Nobody is fast-moving and highly physical, whilst exploring the tension between our inner lives and how we make sense of the world around us. Motionhouse's Nobody tickets are now booking for its limited London run which begins Wednesday 22 September and comes to an end Saturday 25 September.

What is Nobody about?

Motionhouse’s renowned dance-circus style combines with mesmerising choreography to tell this ultimately uplifting story, full of twists and turns. Digital projections and the shape-shifting set create an environment where nothing is quite what it seems, as you follow seven characters on their journey of self-discovery, while a group of curious crows questions their every move. Nobody is a spellbinding and strikingly visual adventure - a highly relevant and moving show that resonates with the times we live in.

About Motionhouse

Motionhouse was founded by Louise Richards and Kevin Finnan MBE in 1988. They create world-class dance-circus productions that tour extensively around the world. Their sell-out productions integrate athletic physicality, powerful narrative, incredible digital imagery and emotive sound scores. They take inspiration from common human concerns and the connection to the world in which we live.

London tickets for Nobody at the Peacock Theatre are on sale!

Don't miss out on the magical new show by the renowned Motionhouse. Book your Nobody tickets for the limited season coming to London this September.