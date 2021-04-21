Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Nutcracker Delights Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Nutcracker Delights

    Enchanting ballet treats for the festive season. Unwrap your Nutcracker Delights today!

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    For ages 5+. Children under 5 years of age will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 15min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    17 December - 3 January 2020
    Special notice

    COVID-Secure Notice: This is a socially distanced performance. In line with current government regulations for Tier 2 in London, all those in attendance must only attend the show with members of their household. You are only permitted to sit within 1m of someone from your own household.

    Tags:

    Dance

    We use cookies