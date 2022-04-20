Tickets for Paco Pena Solera available now

Paco Peña reunites with his long time collaborator, the director Jude Kelly. Their new production is a discovery of artistic knowledge and the bravery of youth. Solera has a cast of young and mature performers showing that age is a crucial part of the process of taking raw talent and changing it into refined art.

In Andalucia in the south of Spain, fine wines are created in a system that stacks oak barrels in many layers. The youngest wine is put into the highest barrel and in time it flows down gaining its best qualities until it matures into a delicious wine that can only come to be with time. The mature solera of the older generations is what enriches the younger generations. The best parts are handed down to the new generations. Just as with Flamenco, which is a tradition which is handed down from one generation to the next in a constant attempt to find new ways to express things. The best of performances are the ones that include and pay tribute to what has been created by the great practitioners of the past.

