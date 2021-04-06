Remembering the Oscars at London’s Peacock Theatre tickets now available!

Following the sell-out tour from Strictly Come Dancing favourites Remembering the Movies, the acclaimed dancers are back with an all-new show via esteemed dance theatre Sadler’s Wells. Tickets for Remembering the Oscars will be on sale soon, so be sure to sign up to our mailing list so we can keep you updated. This dazzling dance spectacular will open at the Peacock Theatre on 29 March 2021 for an extremely limited 6-date engagement; closing on 3 April 2021.

Strictly stars Aljaž Skorjanec & Janette Manrara

Strictly couple Aljaž and Janette were both co-stars and long-time partners before they first got married in 2017. The pair worked together on BBC dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing and live dance show Burn the Floor. Janette began her performing career in musical theatre at the age of 12 and steered towards dance training at the age of 19 when she began to study ballet, ballroom, jazz, pointe and hip hop. Manrara appeared on the American tv show So You Think You Can Dance. She has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing from series 11 and up until the present series 17. Aljaž also appeared on the same Strictly series as his wife. As well as the wonderful couple, the show will also feature some of the best UK based dancers; ensuring this will truly be an outstanding dance extravaganza.

Remembering the Movies acclaim

Before their new wonderful show came their previous tour, which sold over 50000 tickets across the UK was Remembering the Movies. The show danced its way through the most mesmerizing movies of all time; bringing to life the Golden Age of Hollywood to the modern musical movies. They showcased tributes to the likes of Gene Kelly and Audrey Hepburn to La La Land and The Greatest Showman. The couple celebrated movies in the most dazzling way and audiences and critics alike went along for the ride, selling out shows all over the country.

What will Remembering the Oscars envisage?

As they were touring Remembering the Movies, the idea that they could expand the show, evolve the marvel they already had and take it to the West End was on their minds. And that is exactly what Aljaž and Janette do with this incredible showstopper. Inspired by Oscar-winning movies and songs, the couple along with an amazing cast of handpicked dancers are ready to put on a show bigger than before. It will feature both classic and contemporary dances and songs, stunning costumes, beautiful set design and a mysterious surprise or two up their bedazzled sleeves.