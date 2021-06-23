The Drive In presents the film Brown Sugar in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this year, book tickets to Brown Sugar today!

Brown Sugar on The Drive In big screen starting at £23 per vehicle!

Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) can attribute their friendships and the launch of their careers to one single childhood instant... witnessing the birth of hip-hop on an New York street corner. Now some 15 years later, she is a revered music critic, and is a successful, although unfulfilled, music executive. Both come to realize their true life passions will only be fulfilled by remembering what they learned that day on the corner.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Brown Sugar drive-in tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this year is to see Brown Sugar at The Drive In. Book Brown Sugar tickets now starting from £23 a car!