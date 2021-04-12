Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Drive In

    This summer’s must-visit contact-free London attraction.

    What's on at The Drive In

    The Drive In Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at The Drive In

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the The Drive In

    The entrance to The Drive In is just off the A406, on Hawley Road. Enter the postcode, N18 3QU, in your navigation system, and you’ll be at the cinema in no time.

    Visiting The Drive In

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    We use cookies