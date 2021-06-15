Dr Ranj Scrubs to Sparkles at London's Garrick Theatre for One-Night-Only

NHS Doctor and BAFTA Award-Winning TV Presenter, Sunday Times Best-Selling Author and columnist, Dr Ranj is coming to the West End's Garrick Theatre for one-night-only on 15 June 2021. Book your tickets for Dr Ranj Scrubs and Sparkles now and secure your seats as this night is bound to sell out fast!

Dr Ranj comes to the West End

About Dr Ranj Scrubs and Sparkles

is a doctor, as well as a best-selling writer, columnist and award-winning tv presenter. His TV career began as a presenter on CBeebies 2021 show Get Well Soon. Dr Ranj has since become a popular contributor to various factual programs and documentaries. He is well known for appearing on ITV's This Morning as resident doctor. As well as being Britain's tv doctor, he has guested on various shows such as BBC's Pointless Celebrities and Strictly Come Dancing.Dr Ranj recently performed on ITV’s All Star Musicals stunning the audiences and judges alike with his vocal prowess. Now he will tread the boards for just one night with his show Scrubs to Sparkles.Scrubs to Sparkles will be presented by TV’s own, of BBC’s Morning Live. It will feature stories and gossip following Ranj’s life and will be filled with well-known songs and a live on-stage band. Expect a few famous faces to appear for a little sing-song as well. This is show is not to be missed.