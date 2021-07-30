Amelie Criterion Theatre tickets: the Grammy Nominated musical comes to the heart of London!

Meet Amélie Poulain, a Parisian waitress, who engineers romantic interludes to liberate her friends. Amelie tickets will make you fall in love with theatre again! This is a sweet love story for all ages that’s filled with passion, kindness, and fantasy. Will Amelie ever find her own romance?

Amelie West End run

What is Amelie about?

Based on the 2001 BAFTA and Oscar® nominated film,returns to London after a successful UK tour and run at the off-West End The Other Palace . Set to a critically acclaimed score, with new orchestrations, the heart-warming tale is brought to life by a cast of hugely talented actor-musicians. They all help to create the wonderfully imaginative world of, an outwardly reserved but inwardly visionary heroine.

Amélie follows the story of an amazing young woman, who spends her time quietly organising extraordinary acts of kindness to bring a little bit of happiness to friends and strangers alike. When a chance for real love comes knocking on the door, the socially shy Amelie will have to find her own voice to make a real romantic connection.

Amelie

is now playing at the West End’s Criterion Theatre and will make your heart sing!

Amelie has gathered an enviable creative team for its West End run! It has music by Daniel Messé with lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé. There is a book by Craig Lucas, based on the 2001 film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant. Amelie is directed by Michael Fentiman. The show has designs by Madeleine Girling, movement direction by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision and arrangements by Barnaby Race, puppet design and construction by Dik Downey, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and musical direction, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Samuel Wilson.

Who is starring in the Amelie London cast?

Audrey Brisson reprises her part in the title role for the Criterion Theatre run. She is joined by Chris Jared as Nino, Caolan McCarthy as Hippolito/Elton John and Robyn Sinclair as Cecile. Matthew James Hinchliffe will play Raymond, Miiya Alexandra is Delphine and Flora Spencer-Longhurst plays Georgette/Sylvie. The cast is completed by Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau, Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel, Jack Quarton as Blind Beggar, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Jean-Yves, Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man, Rachel Dawson as Amandine/Philomene, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, and Sioned Saunders as Gina.

Amelie tickets London are now on sale. You don't want to miss this production at the Criterion Theatre in London. Book tickets for Amelie now to guarantee your seat and escape to Montemarte and the whimsical world of Amelie. West End tickets for Amelie are now booking!