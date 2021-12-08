London Southbank Centre tickets available now! Bring It On

If you’ve been hoping for a London transfer of the new Bring It On musical, then you’ve been touched by an angel girl! The holiday season, 2021 is going to be sexy, cute and popular to boot’ thanks to the Broadway musical, loosely based on the hit 2000 film of the same name, that is coming to Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall as part of the cheertastic Bring It On UK tour. Start practising those spirit fingers and be sure to book your tickets for Bring It On as soon as possible!

Who is starring in the Bring It On London cast?

The touring production of Bring It On is set to star Amber Davies (9 to 5 The Musical, Love Island series 3 winner) in the role of Campbell and Louis Smith in the role of Cameron. Further casting is to be announced.

Bring It On musical vs movie

Fans of the Torrance Shipman storyline from the original film that starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Gabrielle Union, and Jesse Bradford may be pleasantly surprised to find that the musical is no ‘stolen routine’ and instead ‘brings its own’ fresh story to the universe without tarnishing the beloved original. Say goodbye to Rancho Carne High and the Toros and say hello to Truman High School! And if you’re hoping to “prepare for total domination”, you’ll find the hit 2 Unlimited song “Get Ready (2013 Orchestral Mix)” missing from the list of songs. But in return, Bring It On The Musical will feature a whole host of toe-tapping musical numbers that will be stuck in your head long after the curtain falls!

Bring It On musical plot

Cheer-royalty Campbell, who’s recently been passed the torch as Squad Captain, should be looking forward to a cheermazing senior year at Truman High. But when she’s zoned out of her school district and forced to attend the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her dreams of living the high life as Queen Bee have come crashing down. But an unlikely friendship places Campbell back into the game with a powerhouse squad and the passion to take on the impossible. Packed with high-energy, an electrifying score, eye-popping choreography, and jaw-dropping tricks, Bring It On The Musical is an explosive, unforgettable journey that explores friendship, betrayal, jealousy, and forgiveness.

Bring It On musical song list

Bring It On’s catchy soundtrack includes the Act I songs “What I Was Born to Do”, “Tryouts”, “One Perfect Moment”, “Welcome to Jackson”, “Do Your Own Thing”, “We Ain’t No Cheerleaders”, “Friday Night, Jackson”, “Something Isn’t Right Here”, and “Bring It On”; plus the Act II songs “It’s All Happening”, “Better”, “It Ain’t No Thing”, “What Was I Thinking”, “Enjoy the Trip”, “Killer Instinct”, “We’re Not Done”, “Legendary”, “Eva’s Rant”, “Cross the Line”, and “I Got You”.

Bring It On London musical creative team

Bring It On is written by Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Tom Kitt (Grease: Live), Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), and lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity).

It is directed by Guy Unsworth and features acrobatic direction by Danny MacDonald, associate choreography by Jason Winter, choreography by Fabian Aloise, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, musical direction by Sarah Burrell, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, set design by Libby Watson, sound design by Ross Portway, and voice and dialect coaching by Aundrea Fudge.

The musical is produced by Selladoor Productions (Flashdance) and is performed in arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Ltd.

