    Bring It On Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Bring It On

    Love Island's Amber Davies gets ready to bring it in London this Christmas!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 10+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    8 December 2021 - 22 January 2022
    Access
    The performance on Friday, 11 December at 7.30pm will be British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). The performance on Tuesday, 22 December at 2.30pm is a Relaxed Performance.

    Next Available Performances of Bring It On

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    December 2021 January 2022

    Bring It On news

    Musical Bring It On to open at London’s Southbank Centre this Christmas! 4/3/2021, 11.25am
    Bring It On UK tour postponed to 2021, Southbank Centre run in December could be next 27/5/2020, 11.25am
    Southbank Centre could be closed until spring 2021 without government intervention 26/5/2020, 6pm
    Bring It On musical tickets now on sale for London run 12/3/2020, 10am

