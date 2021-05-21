Cabaret tickets starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley available soon!

Coming to London's West End this November, this bold new production is sure to have you sitting pretty.

Cabaret the musical returns to London

It has been announced that Cabaret is coming back to the West End this November. The show is set to star Eddie Redmayne who will play the emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles.

The German Republic is fading and the Nazis are gaining power. Step into the hedonistic revelry of the Kit Kat Club. As romances unfold in the world of Cabaret, lose yourself in the song, dance and debauchery of this classic and important musical.

Cabaret Cast and Creative

Cabaret has featured many stars over the years including Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks, Will Young, and Louise Redknapp and let’s not forget the famous film starring Joel Grey and Liza Minelli.

The 2021 London revival of Cabaret promises another star-studded cast and an incredible creative team.

Although widely known for his starring in such films as Danish Girl and his leading role in the Harry Potter franchise’s Fantastic Beasts, Redmayne is an Olivier and Tony award-winning stage actor. Eddie Redmayne has performed in such stage plays as Twelfth Night, Red and Richard II. Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret emcee is joined by Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles.

Buckley is perhaps best known for her roles in television and film. The BAFTA nominee has starred in Beast, Wild Rose and the smash hit Chernobyl. She made her West End debut in 2008 in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

The show features a book by Joe Masteroff with music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, respectively. This bold new revival will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke at the Almeida) with design from Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical Supervisor and Director will be Jennifer Whyte with Lighting from Isabella Byrd and Sound from Nick Lidster.

