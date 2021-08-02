Carousel tickets now available for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

You will not want to miss this magical musical come to life on the outdoor stage of the Open Air Theatre in London's Regent's Park. Enjoy a chance to catch this classic Rodger and Hammerstein hit with the family this summer! You'll never walk alone if you book your Carousel tickets now!

Carousel to play a limited 8-week run

The Open Air Theatre has long been celebrated for taking an innovative approach to classic musicals. There is no better way to become reacquainted with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel than in the bauetiful and incomparable venue that is Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

The charming carousel barker Billy Bigelow and his sweetheart Julie Jordan are just beginning their lives together when things come to an unexpectedly tragic end. It's been fifteen years since Billy got in over his head with an armed robbery and took his own life. But now, Billy Bigelow has been given a chance to return to his family and try to make things right. On his return he discovers his daughter Louise has grown into a troubled teenager dogged by her father's troubled legacy. Billy promises to make amends and redeem himself and his family in the process.

Featuring a score that includes ‘If I Loved You’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, director **Timothy Sheader **reunites with Superstar choreographer Drew McOnie to bring this production of Carousel back to life.

Book tickets for Carousel now!

This classic musical comes back to life itn the amazing surrounds of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. You wouldn't want to see it any other way so make sure you book your Carousel tickets today to avoid disappointment.