The world's longest-running American musical, the multi-award-winning CHICAGO, comes to Churchill Theatre Bromley.

"Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery and treachery...all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts" So begins the international multi-award-winning musical, Chicago.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloid.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score with one show-stopping song after another includes Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz. With 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations, Chicago truly is "SUPERB" (Daily Telegraph) and "remains a phenomenon" (Sunday Express).

Who stars in Chicago?

Chicago, the "sexiest musical ever" (Metro), is back at the Churchill Theatre Bromley for one week only starring Coronation Street's Faye Brookes (Dancing on Ice, Grease, Legally Blonde) as Roxie Hart, international recording artist and pop star Sinitta as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton, West End and TV star Darren Day (Joseph, We WIll Rock You, Doctors, Celebrity Big Brother) as Billy Flynn, and West End stars Djalenga Scott (Annie, Chicago, West Side Story) as Velma Kelly and Joel Montague (Waitress, Fat Friends, School of Rock) as Amos Hart.

Chicago features numerous toe-tapping, crowd-pleasing numbers including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You’re Good to Momma, and Razzle Dazzle.

