    Chicago Tickets at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley

    Chicago

    Faye Brooks, Sinitta and Darren Day star in this limited one week run of Chicago!

    667 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    13+

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    22 - 27 November 2021
    Special notice

    The producers may make alterations to the published cast for any reason, at any time, and therefore cannot guarantee the appearance of any name artist.

    Chicago Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (667 customer reviews)

    Graham Beswick

    10 January 19

    An excellent show with a great cast and jazzy songs

    Miriam Morell-Larsen

    9 January 19

    wonderful music, great artists,

    November 2021

    Who appears in Chicago

    John Clark

    Mazz Murray

    Mama Morton

