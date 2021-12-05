Menu
    Dick Whittington Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

    Dick Whittington

    All-drag Dick Whittington panto this Christmas

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    5 December 2021 - 9 January 2022
    Content
    This production will have adult content and may not be appropriate for all audiences.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is not a standard Christmas pantomime, this is an all Drag presentation of Dick Whittington which may not be suitable for children. Please be sure you would like to attend this Tuck Shop presentation prior to purchase. Exchanges or Refunds will not be granted if you have mistaken this production for the standard Christmas pantomime.

