The TuckShop return to the West End after their wildly popular show *Death Drop * to bring you a new, hilarious all-drag panto this Christmas.

Get on board with our hero Dick Whittington (Cheryl Hole) on his exciting journey to find adventure fame and fortune in the streets of Soho. Accompanied by his spirited and hilarious feline friend (Holly Stars) Dick is struggling to defeat the evil Queen Rat (Choriza May). Luckily he has the Spirit of Soho (Kitty Scott Claus) to lend a hand. Hopefully, he'll be able to save the city and win the heart of his belowed, the enchanting Alice.

Dick Whittington cast and creatives

This classic Chrustmas tale is told with a TuckShop twist, written by Gareth Joyner. RuPaul's Drage Race UK alum Cheryl Hole stars as Dick Whittington. They are joined by Kitty Scott Claus as the Spirit of Soho and Choriza May as Queen Rat. The infamous Holly Stars features as the Cat and the cast is completed by Beau Jangles as The Mayor of Soho, Yshee Black as Dame Sarah and Ophelia Love as Villager Number 4.

