    Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Manchester - UK Tour) Tickets at the The Lowry - Lyric Theatre, Manchester

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Manchester - UK Tour)

    Hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie comes to The Lowry Lyric Theatre in Manchester in Spring 2021!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    6 April 2021 - 17 April 2021
    Content
    Parental discretion advised. Please note that this production contains some strong language and mild sexual references. Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is the Manchester run of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, not the London run. Please be certain that you would like to attend the Manchester run before you purchase tickets as refunds will not be issued on the basis of venue confusion.

