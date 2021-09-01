Everybody's Talking About Jamie Manchester musical tickets on sale now!

The smash-hit show and winner of Best New Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards comes to The Lowry (Lyric Theatre), featuring West End star Layton Williams and EastEnders’ much-loved Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle both reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed West End production.

Funny, fabulous and feelgood, this is the musical sensation for all the family and not to be missed! Book your Jamie musical tickets Manchester today!

What is Everybody's Talking About Jamie about?

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Why see Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Manchester?

With an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this brand-new musical will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

Jamie Manchester tickets available at affordable prices!

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true. Buy tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie showing in Manchester today to secure the best seats at The Lowry at the best prices whilst stocks last!