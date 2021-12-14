#Tickets for Five Little Christmas Monkeys at Park Theatre Beloved children's song Five Little Monkeys gets a festive makeover just in time for the holidays! Your little ones will laugh and learn through this joyous stage show designed to engage and educate.

Five Little Christmas Monkeys at Park Theatre

Join Sue the Zoo Keeper as she struggles to get mischievous Little Monkey to bed and discovers that numbers are all around us.

The makers of the smash hit Dogs Don’t do Ballet (Little Angel Theatre) bring the universally popular song Five Little Monkeys to life. Packed with bold, engaging puppets and music from dub reggae and funky rapping to classical ballet. Keep an eye out as unexpected household objects transform into the doctor, warning “NO MORE MONKEYS JUMPING ON THE BED!”

Learn to love counting during a riot of music, numbers and clowning in a madcap monkey puppet zoo!

With puppets designed and made by award-winning artist and illustrator Frances Barry, and music composed by Rex Horan of the Neil Cowley Trio. Developed in collaboration with early-years numeracy specialists, Five Little Christmas Monkeys encourages curiosity about numbers and counting through playful humour and music.

Five Little Christmas Monkeys tickets available now!

Introduce your young children to the magic of the stage early! This delightful and educational Christmas show will bring one of their favourite songs to life just in time for the holidays. Performances of Five Little Christmas Monkeys are extremely limited, so be sure to book now!