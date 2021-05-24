Tickets for Intermissions Live at London’s Vaudeville Theatre are now booking!
Last year saw numerous digital shows, streamed into the safety of our homes, and now you have the chance to see Alice Fearn’s hugely successful show live at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre! Intermissions Live tickets are bound to sell fast for this one night only special so be sure to secure yours whilst availability lasts!
Intermissions in back! Live in the West End! Alice Fearn
(Come From Away
, Wicked
) is back with Intermissions, a highlight of last year’s digital shows, and you can now see it live at the Vaudeville Theatre
. The socially distanced event will be a celebration of those who continued to create work during the Coivd-19 crisis. Intermissions Live will be a wonderful evening of entertainment and will consist of live music, interviews and special guest appearances. Just as they did with last year’s performances, Intermissions Live will also be used as an opportunity to raise money for charity. All proceeds from this event will go to The Theatre Artists Fund.
Who will be involved in Intermissions Live?
Intermissions sees the return of Alice Fearn who for one night only will be joined by superstar vocalist Emma Lindars
and musical director Nick Barstow
. Confirmed special guests include Nicole Raquel Dennis
, Lauren Samuels
, Emma Kingston
, Molly Lynch
and Blake Patrick Anderson
. More guests are yet to be announced.
Intermissions Live West End tickets onsale now!
Don’t miss the chance to see this extraordinary assembly of talent in the West End for just one night. Get ready to return to the theatre for a night of live music and more. Book your Intermissions Live
tickets now to secure your seats!