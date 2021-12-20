Julie Madly Deeply at the Park Theatre

Julie Madly Deeply is a charming yet cheeky cabaret that will run at the [Park Theatre](http://https://www.londontheatredirect.com/venue/park-theatre-london "Park Theatre") this December. It takes an engaging look at fame and fandom of the icon Dame Julie Andrews, through the eyes and voice of award-winning performer Sarah-Louise Young (Fascinating Aida, An Evening Without Kate Bush, La Soirée, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical).

What is Julie Madly Deeply about?

Julie Madly deeply features the songs made famous by Julie Andrews from musicals including [Mary Poppins](http://https://www.londontheatredirect.com/musical/mary-poppins-tickets "Mary Poppins"), The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady. They are intertwined with stories and anecdotes about Andrews' own life, from her beginnings as a child star to the more recent challenges of losing her famous singing voice. What emerges is a delightfully funny and candid love letter to a true show business survivor.

Julie Madly Deeply cast

Sarah-Louise Young is joined at the piano by long-term collaborator, Michael Roulston. Together they have appeared previously at the Crazy Coqs in their sell-out shows, Songs For Cynics, Songs For Lovers (And Other Idiots), Je Regrette! and Two Faced.

