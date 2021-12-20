Menu
    Julie Madly Deeply Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Julie Madly Deeply

    ’Tis the season to be ‘Julie’ with the return of the critically acclaimed Julie Madly Deeply at the Park Theatre

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    7+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 7+.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    20 December 2021 - 1 January 2022
    Access
    Audio Described performance: Thursday 30 December at 3 pm

