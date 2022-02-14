Go wild with Jungle Rumble tickets for half term!

In February 2022 half-term, a sensational West End cast will bring the jungle to life in Jungle Rumble, an unforgettable family musical and a perfect half-term day out. Don't miss your chance to take the whole family to the Jungle Rumble for a wild day out.

What is Jungle Rumble about?

Jungle Rumble tells the story of ancient elephant Eeli, shy zebra Zella and cheeky monkey Boo, as they journey deep into the heart of the jungle on a fearless expedition to rescue Snow, the last white lion, from the evil Lord Braggard. It promises to be the grrrreatest show ever!

Created by the highly-regarded Perform children’s drama school, Jungle Rumble has thrilling choreography, uplifting songs and an inspirational message about working together to protect the Earth. It’s a brilliant way to introduce your child to the magic of live theatre.

Tickets for Jungle Rumble available now!

Don't miss your chance to take the family to an amazing show in the West End this half term! Book tickets for Jungle Rumble now!