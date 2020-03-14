Menu
    Message In A Bottle Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Message In A Bottle

    Kate Prince brings the music of Sting to life with her stunning new work Message In A Bottle

    146 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    29 September - 17 October 2021
    Content
    There are some scenes of an adult nature, including sexual violence and drug use
    Access
    Audio Described performance - 3 October 2021 at 4 pm

    Message In A Bottle Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (146 customer reviews)

    Lara Nascimento

    14 March 20

    amazing performance and great view from where we were sitting - not expensive price for the quality of the view and the performance!

    claire hall

    14 March 20

    Outstanding

    Next Available Performances of Message In A Bottle

    TODAY is 14th June 2021

    September 2021 October 2021

    Tags:

    MusicalContemporaryStar PowerLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesDance

