Message In A Bottle, featuring the music of Sting, comes to the West End this Autumn.

Now on sale, Message In A Bottle is the spectacular new dance-theatre show from Kate Prince (Some Like It Hip Hop, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Walking on the Moon, Fields of Gold, Englishman In New York and Shape of My Heart.

Message In A Bottle combines a mix of dance styles, razor-sharp footwork and breathtaking athleticism all set to the music of Sting. One of the world’s best-selling music artists, Sting’s songs have sold over 100 million records, and now you can experience them with movement to match. Brought to you by an exceptional cast of dancers and a multi-award-winning creative team, this is a vital and uplifting story of humanity and hope.

Three siblings, three stories. A village alive with joyous celebrations, suddenly under siege. Everything is about to change forever.

Message In A Bottle plays at The Peacock theatre 29 September – 17 October 2021.

Co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry. Research and development supported by The Movement.

Photos © Johan Persson. Message In A Bottle research and development rehearsals, not actual production.

★★★★ 'All the big songs are here, danced with an infectious energy and knock-out style across the board' - Evening Standard ★★★★ 'Blistering cast... tight rhythms, laced with pops and power poses' - Guardian ★★★★ 'Pretty much irresistible'- Telegraph