London immersive experience One Night Records: Snake Oil tickets now booking!

From the award-winning ‘Best Covid Safe Live Music Event 2020’ company comes an all-new, immersive music experience ready to cure you of any festival withdrawal blue. Its part gig, part festival and part immersive adventure that showcases a world of music to discover. Get ready for a night of fun and treat your family and friends to a unique, immersive celebration of music!

We’re all excited to get back to normal and enjoy live music again! Snake Oil tickets are bound to be in high demand, so make sure you book early and avoid getting FOMO!

What is One Night Records: Snake Oil?

One Night Records are back with a new immersive event this autumn. For a limited run from 23 September to 11 December 2021, this exciting new live event offers a unique night out together for an immersive musical experience like no other. One Night Records guarantees Snake Oil will be an unforgettable adventure through six of the most iconic and vibrant music styles. Experience the neons of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the languid luxury of the jazz club, or the dusty shack where a lone bluesman plays. With more than five hours of non-stop live music to explore every night and themed food and drink, you’ll be fully immersed in the place where music was bord

Who are One Night Records?

One Night Records presented Lockdown Town last Autumn and was a finalist for ‘Set Design and Best Idea’ at the Offies 2021, and won the ‘Best Covid-safe Live Music Event 2020’ at the Event Production Awards 2021. The company presents live music in brilliantly designed theatrical environments, creating an experience of great music in matching surroundings for its audiences.

One Night Records creative team

The One Night Records creatives include Tommy Hare (Creative Director), Fred Snow and Mohamed Bangura (Comperes), Phoebe Stringer (Producer), Sam Dickinson (Assistant Producer), Kerri Mclean, Gus Robertson and Tommy Hare (Original Creative Team), Casey Jay Andrews (Original Designer), Emily Bestow and Pollyanna Elston (Original Associate Designers), Joanna Penso (Original Production Manager), Edel McGrath (Venue Director), Alice Walters (Operations Manager), and Tim Wilson (Managing Director).

What do the critics say about One Night Records?

“The Best Thing To Do In London” - Theatre Weekly;

‘A cure for the Festival withdrawal blues’ - Time Out;

“A joyous celebration of Live Music” - The Stage;

An “Undeniable thrill” - Evening Standard;

“Unmissable” - Everything Theatre.