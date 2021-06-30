Pippin tickets now available for extremely limited Charing Cross run!

Do not miss your chance to see this classic musical reimagined. For an extremely limited time this summer catch Pippin at London's Charing Cross Theatre! Book tickets for Pippin now before there's just No Time At All.

Schwartz's classic musical Pippin reimagined!

This timeless musical has music and lyrics from theatre great Stephen Schwartz of Wicked fame, and a book from Roger O. Hirson. This classic musical is now reimagined in a new production, directed by** Steven Dexter** (La Cava, Loserville, Romance! Romance!).

Set in the ‘Summer of Love’ of 1967,we follow Pippin, a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning in a joyful and life affirming revival

Tickets for Pippin on sale now!

There's Magic to Do at the Charing Cross Theatre this summer. Find your Corner of the Sky with tickets to Pippin for your troupe and Spread a Little Sunshine!