Saturday Night Fever returns to the West End!

Do not miss your chance to see Bill Kenwright’s amazing production of Saturday Night Fever for a limited 8-week run this Spring! The classic film turned musical has been delighting audiences since its premiere! Book your Saturday Night Fever tickets now and you’ll be sure to have a dancing good time!

Saturday Night Fever at London’s Peacock Theatre

Based on the 1976 hit John Travolta film of the same name, Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Mareno and his devil-may-care journey to dancing his way to the top. This stunning musical pays tribute to the original film but delivers more music and hot new choreography.

The Saturday Night Fever stage show features the greatest hits of the Bee Gees. You won’t want to miss Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Tragedy, or More Than a Woman. This new revival from Bill Kenwright also adds Too Much Heaven and Words!

Saturday Night Fever cast and creatives

Casting for the Peacock Theatre revival of Saturday Night Fever will be announced in due course.

The acclaimed Bill Kenwright both produces and directs this production. His previous directing credits include Blood Brothers and Whistle Down the Wind. Olivier Award-winner Bill Deamer provides choreography for the show with design by Gary McCann. Lighting comes from Nick Richings with sound by Dan Samson. The show was adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes.

Tickets for Saturday Night Fever are available now!

This boogie-woogie musical comes to London’s Peacock Theatre for a limited 8-week run so you’ll want to book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Strap on your dancing shoes and make your way down the hottest show in London!