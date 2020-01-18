Menu
    The Snowman Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    The Snowman

    The Snowman is one of the West End’s most magical Christmas treats.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for all ages. Children 2 years and older will need a ticket.
    Running time
    1hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    20 November 2021– 2 January 2022
    Content
    This production uses some flashing lights/strobe effects.
    Access
    There will be a Relaxed Performance on Wednesday December 1 at 2.30pm

    The Snowman Customer Reviews

    M Rodkina-Sexton

    18 January 20

    Brilliant Show! My 6 year old boy loved it! ??????

    Camelia Brais

    8 January 20

    We bought tickets for my kids..but we enjoy it as much as they did!! Was FANTASTIC!!! AMAZING!! The music was magical and all show was the best I ever been to!!!! Love it!!

