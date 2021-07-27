Tuck Shop West End tickets are available now!

The producers of Death Drop, TuckShop, present the first ever Drag season live in the West End! Be prepared for the Summer’s biggest Drag extravaganza right in the heart of London’s Theatreland at the Garrick Theatre. Including a wide variety of your favourite Drag artists performing throughout the season and climaxing with Drag Me to the Musical, fans of Drag won’t want to miss out on getting their Tuck Shop West End tickets!

What is Tuck Shop West End?

Tuck Shop West End is a live Drag season and the first the West End has ever seen. The season will include an array of Drag shows with the fiercest Drag acts in town. Featured will be RuPaul’s Drag favourites Joe Black and Ginny Lemon – both with solo shows, two gigs from the hilarious Gals Aloud including Cheryl Hole, All The Kings Men will be hosted by LoUis CYfer – a regal night packed with Drag King excellence, a performance from the Spice Gals featuring DRAG SOS star Tete Bang, two nights of classic drag from Baga Chips with the ol’ Broads of Soho, Lola Lasagne, Rose Garden, Mrs Moore and LoUis CYfer. Also featured is Juno Birch and Liquorice Black with their cabaret Absolutely Completely Normal, The Cocoa Butter Club and finishing up with Drag Me to the Musicals for a fierce, funny and fabulous Drag Twist.

Who can you see at Tuck Shop West End?

Tete Bang, Juno Birch, Joe Black, Liquorice Black, Baga Chipz, ME The Queen, LoUis CYfer, The Cocoa Butter Club, Bitten Peach, Cheryl Hole, Charlie Hides, Ginny Lemon, Ophelia Love, Lydia L’Scabies, Herr The Queen, Holly Stars and Kitty Scott-Claus. Further casting is to be announced!

For full cast schedule check the timetable in our gallery image below.

About TuckShop

TuckShop, a production company dubbed "The Home of UK Drag" is producing the West End’s new hit comedy Death Drop. TuckShop is led by theatre producer Christopher D. Clegg. TuckShop represents the likes of Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes. The UK production is behind shows such as Category Is Rome & Juliet, Gals Aloud, Drag Live, The Crown, Drag Live in Soho, The TuckShop Live, and Spice Gals.

Tickets for Tuck Shop West End are on sale now!

Drag fans won’t want to miss out on the must-see West End Drag season! Tuck Shop West End tickets for the live Drag season at London’s Garrick Theatre are available now!