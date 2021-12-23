##Tickets for Yes Queens musical improv available now! Coming to London's Park Theatre for two performances only, this incredible female led improv group presents something you've never seen before (no one else will ever see again!). Book now to ensure you get tickets before they're gone! ###What is Yes Queens improv comedy night? Yes Queens is the West End’s first female-led improvised comedy night. Featuring top UK improv talent from such Olivier Award-winning productions as Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Austentatious and Mischief Theatre, it is interactive theatre at its best, with the audience playing a key role in a night of games, scenes, sketches and songs – all improvised from their suggestions. ###Who are The Yes Queens? The Yes Queens include Ruth Bratt, Helen Foster, Monica Gaga, Sally Hodgkiss, Jinni Lyons, Maria Peters, Briony Redman, Heather Urquhart and Sarah-Louise Young.

Between them, they have also had multiple appearances/writing credits on BAFTA

Award-winning television and radio shows including In My Skin, People Just Do Nothing and Mongrels (BBC3); The Goes Wrong Show (BBC 1), Man Down and Sally4Eva (Channel 4); I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, Trodd En Bratt, Sarah Millican’s Support Group and The News Quiz (Radio 4). They also regularly perform with top improvisation groups including: Comedy Store Players, Paul Merton’s Impro Chums, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Live, Hooplah, The Nursery, The Free Association, The Committee and Grand Theft Impro.

Yes Queens tickets on sale now!

Tickets for this comedy spectacular are extremely limited so be sure to book yours today!