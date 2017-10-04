REVIEW: Matilda (in exactly 250 words) Oct 4, 2017 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson Matilda the Musical, based on Roald Dahl's book, is a feel-good show that both kids and adults will adore. It has been playing at the Cambridge Theatre in London since 2011 and, for good reason, is as popular now as it was then.

In this fantastic musical, Roald Dahl's well-loved story is brought to life with superb staging, great songs, and heaps of fun. I came away from Matilda feeling extremely nostalgic, and already want to see it again.

A new cast has recently started in Matilda, and I was lucky enough to see Kitty Peterkin's fun and bold debut performance in the production's title role. Particularly considering how much of the show depends on them, she and the rest of the child cast are superb.

David Shannon has taken over the role of Miss Trunchbull, and is fabulously diva-like; whilst the audience is obliged to hate the character, they can't really resist Trunchbull's hyperbolic awfulness.

The role of Miss Honey has been taken over by Gina Beck, who is excellent at drawing the audience into the loveable (slightly pathetic) character’s story. I was also very impressed by Keisha Amponsa Banson's performance as Mrs Phelps.

Matilda is extremely impressive in terms of music and staging but, more than that, it's good fun, and leaves you feeling a little bit warm and fuzzy, as well as very nostalgic. There is a reason why Matilda is so popular, and I would recommend it to any Roald Dahl fans or musical theatre fanatics.