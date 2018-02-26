42nd Street wins big at the 18th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Feb 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) The results are in for the winners at this year’s WhatsOnStage Awards. The West End revival of 42nd Street was the biggest winner of the night, raking in a total of 4 awards out of its 8 nominations, which is also its record number of wins from a single awards show since it first premiered on the stage in 1981. This year, Broadway’s newest musical won for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design and Best Set Design. Tickets to see Mark Bramble’s 42nd Street are now on special offer with no booking fees until 23 March 2018. The show will run until 1 December 2018 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Best Actor in a Play was awarded to former Doctor Who star David Tennant for his role in Don Juan in Soho, making it a consecutive win for him at the UK theatre awards show following his award for Best Actor in a Play from 2015’s Richard II. Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Play for her performance in Mosquitoes and is set to star in the third series of Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama The Crown.

Taking home the award for Best Actor in a Musical was John McCrea from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which also went on to win Best New Musical. Also adding to the show’s winning streak was Lucie Shorthouse’s win for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. The musical sensation recently extended its run on the West End and is now playing at the Apollo Theatre until 6 October 2018.

Another big win for London’s West End was Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, which took home 3 awards for Best New Play, Best Direction, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee’s performance as Michael Carney. Tickets for the Gielgud Theatre production are currently on special offer and will be closing on 19 May 2018.

Winning Best Supporting Actress in a Play for her performance in Hamlet was Juliet Stevenson, who is currently ruling the stage in Mary Stuart as either the titular character or Elizabeth I, which is determined by a nightly coin toss. The show recently transferred to the Duke of York’s Theatre and is available for booking until 31 March 2018 with no fees.

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical went to Ross Noble for his short-lived role as Igor in Young Frankenstein. The character of Igor is now being played by Cory English. Mel Brooks’ musical comedy is now booking until 29 September 2018 at the Garrick Theatre.

Other wins of the night included Best Lighting Design for Patrick Woodroffe’s Bat Out of Hell and Best Original Cast Recording for Les Misérables. The Meat Loaf-inspired Bat Out of Hell: The Musical will be firing up the stage once more from 2 April 2018 for its second run at the Dominion Theatre while Les Misérables will continue to captivate its audiences at the Queens Theatre until 20 October 2018.

Both Aladdin’s Genie, played by Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Vikki Stone hosted the ceremony. For a detailed list of all the winners and nominations for the 18th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, see below.

Best Actor in a Play

David Tennant, Don Juan in Soho

Don Juan in Soho Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Angels in America Andrew Scott, Hamlet

Hamlet Bryan Cranston, Network

Network Martin Freeman, Labour of Love

Best Actress in a Play

Olivia Colman, Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes Eve Best, Love in Idleness

Love in Idleness Imelda Staunton, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Natalie Dormer, Venus in Fur

Venus in Fur Tamsin Greig, Labour of Love

Best Actor in a Musical

Best Actress in a Musical

Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Addams Family

The Addams Family Christina Bennington, Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out of Hell Janie Dee, Follies

Follies Josie Walker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody's Talking About Jamie Ria Jones, Sunset Boulevard

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Fra Fee, The Ferryman

The Ferryman Adrian Scarborough, Don Juan in Soho

Don Juan in Soho Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Angels in America Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Angels in America

Angels in America Peter Polycarpou, Oslo

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Juliet Stevenson, Hamlet

Hamlet Denise Gough, Angels in America

Angels in America Imogen Poots, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Jessica Brown Findlay, Hamlet

Hamlet Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein

Young Frankenstein Chris Howell, 42nd Street

42nd Street Dex Lee, Five Guys Named Moe

Five Guys Named Moe George Sampson, Our House

Our House Rob Fowler, Bat Out of Hell

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Best New Play

The Ferryman

Gloria

Ink

Labour of Love

Oslo

Best New Musical

Best Play Revival

Hamlet

Angels in America

Don Juan in Soho

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Witness for the Prosecution

Best Musical Revival

42nd Street

Fiddler on the Roof

Five Guys Named Moe

Follies

Hair

Best Direction

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

The Ferryman Dominic Cooke, Follies

Follies Jay Scheib, Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out of Hell Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Angels in America Robert Icke, Hamlet

Best Choreography

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street

42nd Street Andrew Wright, Five Guys Named Moe

Five Guys Named Moe Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris

An American in Paris Drew McOnie, On the Town

On the Town Fabian Aloise, Our House

Best Costume Design

Roger Kirk, 42nd Street

42nd Street Bob Crowley, An American in Paris

An American in Paris Gary McCann, La Cage Aux Folles

La Cage Aux Folles Peter McKintosh, On the Town

On the Town Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Best Set Design

Douglas W. Schmidt, 42nd Street

42nd Street Bob Crowley, An American in Paris

An American in Paris Bunny Christie, Ink

Ink Jon Bausor, Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out of Hell Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Best Lighting Design

Patrick Woodroffe, Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out of Hell Natasha Katz, An American in Paris

An American in Paris Paule Constable, Angels in America

Angels in America Paule Constable, Follies

Follies Peter Mumford, 42nd Street

Best Video Design

59 Productions, An American in Paris

An American in Paris Duncan McLean, Big Fish

Big Fish Duncan McLean, Labour of Love

Labour of Love Tal Yarden, Hamlet

Hamlet Tal Yarden, Network

Best Off-West End Production

Hair

La Ronde

The Wild Party

Working

Yank!

Best Regional Production

Sunset Boulevard

Our House

The Addams Family

The Band

The Hypocrite

Best Original Cast Recording

Les Misérables

Dear Evan Hansen

Dreamgirls

Girl from the North Country

Hamilton

Best Show Poster

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Cats

Hamilton

The Phantom of the Opera

Wicked

Best West End Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kinky Boots

Les Misérables

The Phantom of the Opera

Wicked

Equity Award for Services to the Theatre