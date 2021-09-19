5 must-see upcoming West End shows Sep 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End is open. Theatre is back! And curtains are rising all over London. Our favourites have been reopening and new shows have us falling in love. But there’s still plenty of shows waiting to open that you’re going to need to see! We’ve compiled a list of 5 shows that will be opening in London Theatreland soon that you need to put to the top of your ‘must watch’ list!

The Mirror and the Light (opening 23 September)

The third instalment of the award-winning Wolf Hall Trilogy by Hilary Mantel is set for the stage! Adapted by Mantel and Ben Miles, the finale is coming to the West End’s Gielgud Theatre and will continue the tale of the rise and fall of historical figure Thomas Cromwell. Mile reprises his role as Cromwell, telling the story of the last four years of his life, from the execution of Anne Boleyn to his own. Tickets for The Mirror and the Light are expected to sell out; following suit of the award-winning previous instalments Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies.

& Juliet (reopening 24 September)

London is about to have ‘one less problem’ because & Juliet reopens at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre on Friday 24 September! This new musical proved itself to be ‘larger than life' when it opened pre-pandemic and we’re ‘confident’ it will do the same this time around! Based on William Shakespeare’s most renowned tragedy Romeo & Juliet, this musical puts a spin on the famous ending, and instead of killing herself, Juliet gets a life. Set to a host of the greatest pop songs from the past 3 decades by Max Martin, this show is like a high dose of serotonin, and you’ll want to be first back through the doors!

Get up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical (opening 1 October)

New theatre is exciting more than ever these days, so a world premiere seems somewhat mind-blowing! Bob Marley’s incredible discography is beloved worldwide and this jukebox musical is bound to be just as revered. Telling the compelling true story of the internationally renowned reggae star, this highly anticipated musical is going to be an exhilarating new addition to the West End. Make sure you’ve got your tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and be amongst the first audiences to see it from 1 October 2021.

The Drifters Girl (opening 4 November)

The West End is going to get a new jukebox musical featuring the songs of one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, The Drifters, and star Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell! Tickets for The Drifters Girl are a must and you’re going to want to get your hands on them whilst you can. Get ready to take your seat at the West End’s Garrick Theatre this November and journey back through three decades of soul music and get to know the true story behind the manager who fought for it all.

Taboo (opening 30 January 2022)

None other than Boy George’s musical Taboo is returning to London for a one-night-only 20th-anniversary charity concert at the London Palladium. The star-studded evening will feature members of the original cast and will raise money for Terrence Higgins Trust and Shelter. Don’t miss your chance to see this outrageous and vibrant show and book your tickets for Taboo whilst availability lasts!