Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    5 shows I'm excited to see at West End Live (2021)

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    Show me the way…to Trafalgar Square

    Recently returning from Reading 2021 has me ready for festival season and my absolute favourite of the year is West End Live (WEL)! Returning triumphantly to Trafalgar Square on 18-19 September 2021, WEL features an abundance of live musical theatre (that doesn’t involve massive queues for the loo or pitching overnight in a tent).

    Before I give you my take on it, here are a few tips to get you started. WEL is un-ticketed, however, be aware that it is a VERY popular event and space is at a premium.  You will need to prove your Covid status. Make sure you bring appropriate clothing; it is an outdoor event. There are plentiful supplies of food in and around the Square. Nearest transport links: Charing Cross, Embankment & Leicester Square.

    5 shows I'm excited to see at West End Live (2021)

    WEL is a great way to get a snippet of what show you are interested in seeing, shows you hadn’t thought of seeing but a sneak preview has changed your mind and of course, getting to see performances that are, well, "West End Worthy".

    Here are my all-time top 5:

    1Phantom of the Opera - Scott Davies/Killian Donnelly as the masked man.  I am firmly Team Phantom (apologies to Raoul in his unrequited love)
    2. Come From Away - Hashtag: the Kindness of Strangers. Come From Away is a must-see!
    3. The Lion King – Hakuna Matata!
    4. Les Miserables – the score alone makes me tear up
    5. Jersey Boys – I am beggin’ you to book a visit to Jersey Boys!

    Alongside being able to watch old favourites, West End Live! is also a way to discover new shows.

    The top 5 shows I'm excited for this year are:

    1. ALW’s Cinderella – who doesn’t like a Bad Cinderella?
    2. The Great Gatbsy – a firm favourite bookwise, but how will it translate to the stage?
    3. Back To The Future Musical – Great Scott!
    4. The Prince of Egypt Musical
    5. Amelie The Musical

    So, there you have it.  What shows will you go and see this year?

    Kay Johal
    By Kay Johal

    Kay particularly enjoys musicals and has a passion for writing.

    Related news

    Cinderella extends West End run to May 2022!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Finally, Cinderella made it to the ball! At long last, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella starri... Read more

    All-star cast for online reading of new children's book Broadway Baby

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland |

    An all-star cast has come together for a very special virtual reading of the new best-selling illustrated book B... Read more

    Casting announced for The Drifters Girl musical

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Drifters Girl is set to have its world premiere later this year! Performances for the new musical at the Wes... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies