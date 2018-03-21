A new cast and extension have been announced for Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong Mar 21, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) This absolute riot of a play is set to prolong its already astounding longevity on the West End stage, and with a new ensemble to boot!

Mischief Theatre Company has just announced that their critically acclaimed comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre, will be extending its run to 7 April 2019. So far, the play has enjoyed a wildly successful presence on the London theatre scene since its premiere at the Old Red Lion Theatre in 2012.

The new cast will officially be handed the reins on 28 March 2018 and is set to feature Katie Bernstein as Annie, Edward Judge as Robert, Jason Callender as Jonathan, Edward Howells as Dennis, Alastair Kirton as Max, Patrick Warner as Chris, Graeme Rooney as Trevor and Meg Mortell as Sandra. The new cast recently played in the show's UK tour.

Other cast members include Matthew Howell, Natasha Culley, James Watterson and Helana Muir.

The production has received a fleet of five-star reviews and a number of awards, including a 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, a Tony Award, an Olivier Award, two BroadwayWorld Awards and a Broadway.com Award for Favourite New Play. The Play That Goes Wrong is now a worldwide sensation that is currently playing in over 12 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong comes from the same creative team that brought you The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The show follows the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they try to put on a whodunit murder mystery. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently on tour in the UK.

There's no denying that The Play That Goes Wrong is the play that does everything right! It's "a triumph of split-second timing" (Metro) that is sure to "hit the funny bone" (Daily Telegraph).

If you have not yet seen The Play That Goes Wrong or if you would like to see it all over again with a brand new cast, then be sure to book your tickets now to find the best seats at the Duchess Theatre when you try our interactive seating plan!

Buy your Play That Goes Wrong tickets here.