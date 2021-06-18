A spotlight on Cameron Mackintosh’s legacy shows Jun 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End has begun to reopen and is set to fully return in all its glory this summer, which means that performances for Mackintosh shows such as The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will resume. Not forgetting Les Misérables: The Staged Concert which opened a few weeks back! Whether you’re excited to hear the people sing once more or you’re pining for a jolly holiday, London theatres are ready/preparing to welcome you back. British Theatre Producer Cameron Mackintosh has brought us some of the biggest shows in musical theatre and soon they’ll be back in full force!

Theatre giant Sir Cameron Mackintosh has produced some of the most prolific musicals of all time. He was knighted for his service to musical theatre in 1996 and is well known for producing Mary Poppins, Oliver!, Miss Saigon, Cats, Hamilton, as well as two of the West End’s longest-running musicals Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera. In 2013, Cameron produced the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA award-winning film adaptation of Les Misérables. In addition to being a hugely notable theatre producer, he is also a theatre owner; owning eight historic London theatres which house many successful hits.

About Les Misérables

Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Les Misérables has been running at the West End’s Sondheim Theatre for over 30 years. To this day London Les Misérables tickets are still in high demand, as the musical remains a West End staple. Featuring one of the most recognisable theatre soundtracks in the world, such as ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘One Day More’ and ‘Bring Him Home’, the musical is referred to as one of the greatest musicals ever.

The story follows Jean Valjean who is finally released on parole, realises the yellow ticket he is lawfully required to wear, marks him as an outcast. Now he is deemed an untrustworthy, undesirable, Valjean struggles to navigate through his new life when he comes across a fresh start when he meets the Bishop of Digne. Valjean leads a new life under a different name, but Police Inspector Javert is determined to bring him to justice; constantly looming over his second chance. Meanwhile, revolution is in the air in Paris.

The full Les Misérables production has yet to resume performances but the critically and publicly acclaimed Les Misérables: The Staged Concert is currently running at London’s Sondheim Theatre featuring a cast of West End stars such as Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Dean Chisnall and Lucie Jones.

About The Phantom of the Opera

Cameron Mackintosh’s The Phantom of the Opera opened at the West End’s Her Majesty’s Theatre in 1986, starring Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine. It is the second longest-running musical in the West End, following Les Misérables, having been running for almost 35 years. As well as being a West End staple, the musical is prolific in Broadway, having premiered at the Majestic Theatre in 1988 where it continues to run, making it Broadway’s longest-running show!

The iconic story is set in a Paris Opera House in the year 1905, where far beneath the splendour of the Opera House hides the Phantom. Feared by all, the Phantom is shamed by his physical appearance and seeks to control the Paris Opera House and its players. The Phantom meets a new student, Christine, who he trains to sing the music of the night, but when a face from her past surfaces, the Phantom is left to discover whether the love he has for his beautiful student is strong enough.

London’s The Phantom of the Opera tickets are booking now for its upcoming reopening on 27 July 2021. The current West End Phantom cast includes Killian Donnelly in the title role, Lucy St. Louis as Christine and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul.

About Mary Poppins Musical

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi-award-winning musical Mary Poppins returned to the West End in 2019 to its original home London’s Prince Edward Theatre. The revival is practically perfect in every way and stars Zizi Strallen in the title role and Charlie Stemp as Bert. The musical features the beloved songs from the 1964 film such as ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite', 'Chim Chim Cher-ee’, ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, and ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’.

Based on the book by P.L. Travers and the original Disney film starring Julie Andrews, Mary Poppins is Britain’s favourite nanny. Join her and the Banks children on a jolly holiday, as she imparts wisdom, shares a spot of magic, and delights all with a song or two.

This fan-favourite family musical is a must-see hit for all ages! Tickets for Mary Poppins are booking now for performances which will resume this summer on 7 August 2021.

