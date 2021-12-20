A Statement from 20 December 2021

Due to a national increase in covid related cases and the consequent cancellations of many shows, our customer service team are experiencing a significant increase in the volume of requests that they are processing. As a consequence, and especially over the holiday period, it might take slightly longer than usual to get a response to your query or for your requests to be actioned.

There is no need to contact us if your performance has been cancelled, we will contact you. Please only contact us if your matter is urgent or about a live booking in the next 5 days.

We appreciate your ongoing patience and compassion for our staff and the other members of our hard-hit industry during these difficult times. We're deeply grateful for your continued understanding and support of the arts and the West End.