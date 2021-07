Adrienne Warren cast as Tina Turner in TINA Oct 17, 2017 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct Highly anticipated new musical TINA, based on the life, times and music of legendary performer Tina Turner has made their first casting announcement. Tony Award-nominated American actress Adrienne Warren (Bring It On, Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed) is the first to join the cast in the title role.

Adrienne Warren has said that she feels humbled and honoured to be given such an amazing role and that she considers it a great responsibility. Further casting will be announced at a future date.

TINA will open at London’s Aldwych Theatre in April 2018 with previews from 21 March 2018. TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available now and currently booking through 16 June 2018.