Alexandra Burke to star as Narrator in Joseph! at the London Palladium Apr 9, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic family musical is returning to the West End’s London Palladium this summer for a limited 10-week run! Alexandra Burke will join the cast alongside Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan who will reprise their roles from the 2019 production. Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are booking up for the run beginning 1 July, so Go, Go, Go and secure your seats now!

Alexandra Burke joins Joseph! cast as The Narrator

Alexandra Burke joins London Joseph! cast

Alexandra Burke is set to join the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the role of The Narrator. Burke is a British singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to fame in 2008 when she won the fifth series of The X Factor. As well as being a best-selling artist, she has also starred in The Bodyguard and Sister Act The Musical, in the West End and UK tours.

Joseph! 2021 London Palladium Cast

Alexandra Burke has just been announced to be taking over the role of The Narrator in the 2021 production. BAFTA-winning Sheridan Smith previously played the Narrator in the 2019 production. Reprising their roles from the 2019 production of Joseph! is Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan as Joseph and the Pharaoh respectively.

Further casting is to be announced.

About Joseph! Musical

The beloved musical with music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from Tim Rice, tells the story of Joseph who receives a multi-coloured coat from his father as a gift, much to the dismay of his brothers. His eleven brothers are less than impressed with Joseph, his new coat and his prophetic dream, and plot to get rid of him.

The dazzling musical features hit songs such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’, ‘Close Every Door’, and ‘Go, Go, Go, Joseph’.

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are booking fast!

Joseph! tickets are always high in demand, as this family favourite continues to entertain fans of all ages. Be sure to book your tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and experience this colourful musical live at the London Palladium this summer!