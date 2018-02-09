All or Nothing – The Mod Musical: A high-energy explosion of talent Feb 9, 2018 | By Posted on| By Carole Lovstrom All or Nothing – the Mod Musical is based on the music and story of Small Faces, one of the most influential bands of the 60’s. I am not entirely sure why I feel such a connection to their music, being just a little too young to be a fan at the time, but I found myself happily singing along. There are many classic hits in the Small Faces repertoire that endure, and, I think, need to be heard again.

The show is moving from an extremely successful UK tour to the West End, and my expectations were high. Initially, I was concerned that this might only appeal to a niche audience but as the performance continued I realized just how familiar the music was. From the excerpt that I saw, this is promising to be a high-energy explosion of talent, performing some of our most well-loved music of that era.

It was lovely to see the audience support for the show, and I really hope the success continues into the Arts Theatre, as the cast throw everything at it – they look great, sound great and perform like a mature band.

I was particularly impressed with Karis Anderson who lit up the stage with her presence and her incredible vocals. After a short mesmerizing performance I watched how she charmed strangers who were congratulating her and saw the honest delight and surprise on her face. Lovely. Honestly, I’d go and see the show just to hear more from her.

Despite it being a late start and other commitments beckoning, I stayed until the end of the press night, in the hope of having another Karis-moment but sadly I'll have to pay to hear her again. The performance in the second half did, however, produce some great sing-a-long moments and really showed the talents of the band, their ability to deliver whilst working in a difficult environment without the set behind them, and their obvious commitment to the show. Well worth a night out, I’d say.

All or Nothing tickets are available for the run at the Arts Theatre from 8 February to 11 March, with previews from 6 February.

Run dates: 6 Feb – 11 March 2018

Tuesday – Saturday 7.30 pm

Thurs, Sat and Sun Matinees 3 pm

Arts Theatre: 6-7 Great Newport Street, London, WC2 H7JB

Songs to expect: Whatcha Gonna Do About It, All Or Nothing, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Here Comes the Nice, and Itchycoo Park.