All-star casting announced for Sister Act

The highly anticipated Broadway and UK smash-hit production of Sister Act is coming to London's Eventim Apollo for a strictly limited season this Summer. Oh happy day, casting has finally been announced! Performances begin on 19 July and run until 28 August 2022.

Sister Act London 2022 cast

Starring in the 2022 London production of Sister Act will be Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier with multi BAFTA Award winner Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior. Beverley Knight is currently performing at The Drifters Girl at the West End’s Garrick Theatre as Faye Treadwell; for which she has been nominated for an Olivier Award. The actress and singer has released eight solo studio albums and is considered one of the UK’s greatest soul singers. She is popularly known in musical theatre; her credits include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, Grizabella in Cats, and Felicia in Memphis. Jennifer Saunders is popularly known for the beloved sitcom French and Saunders and Absolutely Fabulous. Saunders is a comedian, actress and writer and has appeared in films such as Shrek 2, Coraline and Sing. She was recently seen on the West End stage in Blithe Spirit.

Joining them will be Broadway and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle as Sister Mary Patrick. The prolific actress is set to join the cast of & Juliet at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre as Nurse. She is popularly known for starring alongside Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman as Lettie Lutz. Settle sang ‘This Is Me’ which won a 2018 Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Academy Award. Her theatre credits include originating the role of Becky in Waitress on Broadway.

Also joining them will be television and stage star Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein and Calendar Girls) as Sister Mary Lazarus, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe (The Lady Killers, Kiss Me Kate) as Eddie Souther, and Lizzie Bea (Heathers the Musical, Hairspray) as Sister Mary Robert. The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson.

Complete casting will be announced soon.

Sister Act creative team

Sister Act has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner and features music by Tony and 8-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast). There are lyrics by Grammy Award-winning and 3-time Tony Award-nominated Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock). The musical is produced by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg and immensely successful Jamie Wilson.

About Sister Act

Based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the musical follows Deloris Van Cartier whose world is turned upside down after she witnesses a murder. The disco diva turns nun overnight as witness protection hide her away in a convent. Deloris forms an unlikely bond with her sisters through the power of song. Sister Act The Musical is a fabulous tribute to sisterhood, friendship and the power of music.

Tickets for Sister Act are selling fast!

Sister Act The Musical is running at the Eventim Apollo this summer.