All the Single Ladies, All the Couples, EVERYBODY! Jan 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal I’m in the mood for love! Having recently returned to my single status, I have decided to spend that mid-February day in the presence of my one true love. London’s West End. I will be dressing myself up, taking myself to dinner and booking one Theatreland’s best shows. I set out below my top five. What do you think I should see?

Phantom of the Opera

Now this is a good one for when you want dark romance, thrilling storyline and a score that is sublime. The Phantom is darkly gothic and mysterious. There is the unrequited storyline between the Phantom and Christine, and the new and exciting relationship between Raoul and Christine. It is like an assault on the senses, the music, the atmosphere and the outpouring of love. If you get the chance, Scott Davies is very at home in this role, having been standby Phantom for the last thirty years!

Les Miserables

With all the romance of France intertwined, again in the unrequited sense, Les Mis is another show that will tug on your heartstrings, mother and daughter love, wealthy and poor love, just love in its cycles. Of course the delightful Killian Donnelly is in the lead role at the moment, and that is enough to make me want to go and book a front row seat. K and K! Les Mis is boasting a stellar cast this run, and is not one to be missed at any time of the year.

Dreamgirls

This one is quite literally Dreamy. Set in the luxurious surroundings of the Savoy, you have the glitter and glam of the gorgeous dresser, THAT song from Effie just before the interval, in fact this would be a divine night out any night of the week but on Valentine’s, I feel that it might be just that little bit more special. Joe Aaron Reid is a force to be reckoned with, his portrayal of Curtis Taylor Jr is so well done, that it makes you fall in love with him just that little bit more. A classic case of falling for the bad boy!

Kinky Boots

Dominating the West End with those red boots, Kinky is a fun night out. It came along just when London needed it most, showing love in all its most vibrant forms. Now running in its third year, it covers friendships, some seriously slick dancing and the feel-good factor at its most. You come out of the theatre saying ‘I LOVED that. When can I come back’? Well folks, you can go back 8 times a week!

The Lion King

And finally we have Simba and Nala. What an adorable love story. Again, covering the themes of family love, romance, friendship and this is a show that is suitable for all ages. This is a light and fizzy show, with animals of all kinds coming to life and with a soundtrack which will have you singing in your seat all night long.

So there you have it! Tweet me @KayJ1234 with your votes and suggestions. Anyone who wants to join me, you know how to get in touch….