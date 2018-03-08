Menu
    An Ideal Husband has announced the remainder of its cast

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019)

    Classic Spring Theatre Company has just announced two new cast members for An Ideal Husband, which will be running during this year's Oscar Wilde season. The main cast members for this Vaudeville Theatre show were announced last month. Meet the whole cast here! An Ideal Husband premieres on 20 April 2018.

    Sally Bretton and Nathaniel Parker are set to join the cast for An Ideal Husbandit has been confirmed. Sally Breton will be portraying Lady Chiltern while Nathaniel Parker will portray Sir Robert Chiltern.

    Sally Bretton is widely known for her role as Lucy Adams in the television sitcom Not Going Out with co-star Lee Mack. She is also no stranger to the stage, having played Goneril in the 2008 production of King Lear at Shakespeare's Globe in London. Other television credits of hers include The OfficeGreen Wing, and Absolute Power.

    Nathaniel Parker once played Henry VIII in Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Wolf Hall and starred in Bring Up the Bodies on the West End and on Broadway. Other stage credits of his include James Graham's This House and The Audience with co-star Helen Mirren.

    Last month, it was announced that real-life father and son Edward Fox and Freddie Fox would be starring as Earl of Caversham and Lord Goring respectively. Frances Barber will also star alongside the duo as Mrs. Cheveley. 

    The play is an exploration of morality and corruption where a government minister, Sir Robert Chiltern, appears set to climb to the top of the political ladder. That is until Mrs. Cheveley shows up with evidence of his financial misconduct that could force his political aspirations to come crashing down.

    An Ideal Husband is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain (Chichester Festival), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (West End)) and will run from 20 April 2018 until 14 July 2018 at the Vaudeville Theatre.

    Book your Ideal Husband tickets here and take advantage of our interactive seating plan to find the best seats available.

