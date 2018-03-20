Menu
    Anita Dobson set to lead the cast in a star-studded production of 3Women

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    This debut play written by famed British comedian Katy Brand will be starring old-time renowned actress Anita Dobson in the lead role of Eleanor in 3Women, it has been confirmed.

    Anita Dobson was nominated for an Olivier Award and is a well-known, beloved actress in theatre, television and film. Some of her most notable stage credits include Frozen (National Theatre) for which she secured an Olivier nomination, as well as Three Sisters (Royal Court), The Vagina Monologues (Arts Theatre/UK Tour), Chicago (Adelphi Theatre) and much more. She famously portrayed Angie Watts on BBC's soap opera, EastEnders, and won a PYE award for Television Personality. Some of her film appearances include The Revengers' ComediesSolitary, Darkness Falls, The Rise Of The Krays and Charlie. Her extensive acting experience alone is guaranteed to make 3Women a fabulous debut.

    3Women is also set to star Maisie Richardson-Sellers (For Coloured Girls Who Have Considered Suicide, Legends Of Tomorrow, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Laurie, Debbie Chazen (The Girls, The Girlfriend Experience, Cinderella) as Suzanne, and Oliver Greenall (Directions, The Loch, Armchair Detectives) as Waiter.

    Katy Brand, winner of the award for Best Female Newcomer at the 2008 British Comedy Awards, had been wanting to write the play for quite a while but ended up placing the project on hold until recently when issues on women's rights and feminism have been making top headlines. This razor-sharp dark comedy follows three generations of women in the same family as they are brought together in a hotel suite for one night. Watch how these three women with differing opinions tackle the feminist issues of our time in this very relevant theatrical piece.

    Be sure to book your tickets sharpish to this hilarious, yet frank take on generation gaps found in our attitudes and cultural expectations. 3Women will premiere on 15 May 2018 and will run for a limited time only at Trafalgar Studios until 9 June 2018. 

    Buy your tickets to 3Women here.

