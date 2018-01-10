Annie announces additions to child cast for final month of run Jan 10, 2018 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct (Updated on Jan 10, 2018) As Annie rapidly approaches the end of its scheduled run at the Piccadilly Theatre, it has been announced that new members of the kids cast will join the show for its last month of shows.

Ruby Stokes, who has been playing Annie since the beginning of the show’s run, will share the title role with Isobel Khan, aged 11, and Agatha Meehan, aged 10. The three teams of Miss Hannigan’s orphans will be joined by Molly May Gibson, aged 11, Hannah Hutchins, aged 13, and Amelie Green, aged 10.

The show, which has seen a number of big-name guest stars, concludes its run 18 February. Meera Syal guest stars as Miss Hannigan for the remainder of the run. Just before the holiday season, Syal replaced Craig Revel Horwood in the role, who himself had been preceded by Miranda Hart. The cast also includes Alex Bourne as Daddy Warbucks, Holly Dale Spencer as Grace Farrell, Jonny Fines as Rooster and Kate Somerset How as Lily. Following the West End run Annie will make a 5-week visit to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

This show is not to be missed so book your Annie tickets now before it is too late!