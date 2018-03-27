Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Anthony Nielson's upcoming play The Prudes has just announced its cast

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Jonjo O'Neill (Unreachable, The Get Out, Cymbeline, 50th-anniversary episode of Doctor Who) and Sophie Russell (The Get Out, Young Marx) have just been confirmed to star in The Prudes.

    The piece was written and directed by Scottish playwright Anthony Nielson, whose other work at the Royal Court Theatre include Narrative, Get Santa! (2010), Relocated (2008), The Lying Kind (2002), and Hereditary (1995), along with over a dozen other plays all throughout London. He won a Fipresci (International Critics) Award at the Troia International Film Festival for his directorial work in the 1999 film, The Debt Collector.

    The Prudes tells the story of a couple trying to reignite the flame in their relationship by fixing their lackluster sex life. The show features design by Fly Davis, sound by Nick Powell and lighting by Chahine Yavroyan.

    The Prudes opens at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court on 18 April 2018 for a short run until 2 June 2018. Tickets are on sale now.

    For tickets to see The Prudes, click here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    New cast announced for The Great Gatsby

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End’s longest running immersive theatrical production The Great Gatsby has just announced its new cast... Read more

    Musicals garner a host of Oscar nominations

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Academy Awards 2022 nominations are in, and musicals have reaped in their fair share showcasing how beloved music... Read more

    Anything Goes in London. Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Denis Lawson and Simon Callow.

    Star cast announced for Anything Goes 2022 run

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The 2021 smash-hit production of Anything Goes is returning to London’s Barbican this summer due to popular dem... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies