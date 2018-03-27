Anthony Nielson's upcoming play The Prudes has just announced its cast Mar 27, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Jonjo O'Neill (Unreachable, The Get Out, Cymbeline, 50th-anniversary episode of Doctor Who) and Sophie Russell (The Get Out, Young Marx) have just been confirmed to star in The Prudes.

The piece was written and directed by Scottish playwright Anthony Nielson, whose other work at the Royal Court Theatre include Narrative, Get Santa! (2010), Relocated (2008), The Lying Kind (2002), and Hereditary (1995), along with over a dozen other plays all throughout London. He won a Fipresci (International Critics) Award at the Troia International Film Festival for his directorial work in the 1999 film, The Debt Collector.

The Prudes tells the story of a couple trying to reignite the flame in their relationship by fixing their lackluster sex life. The show features design by Fly Davis, sound by Nick Powell and lighting by Chahine Yavroyan.

The Prudes opens at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court on 18 April 2018 for a short run until 2 June 2018. Tickets are on sale now.

For tickets to see The Prudes, click here.