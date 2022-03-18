Anything Goes extends 2022 summer run! Mar 18, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The London run of Anything Goes has extended its run at the Barbican this summer and brought forward its opening. New Anything Goes tickets will be available for the performances which are now starting Saturday 25 June through to the previous opening on Friday 15 July 2022.

Anything Goes 2022 cast

The London Anything Goes cast will star the previously announced Kerry Ellis (Wicked) as Reno Sweeney, Bonnie Langford (9 to 5 Musical) as Evangeline Harcourt, Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (New Tricks) as Moonface Martin and Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Four Weddings & A Funeral) as Elisha Whitney, with Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables) as Billy Crocker, Carly Mercedes Dyer (The Color Purple) as Erma, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining them will be Carl Au as Luke, Trev Neo as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Cornelius Clarke as Ship's Purser.

The ensemble will include Jessica Buckby, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jacob Fisher, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Eu Jin Hwang, David Kar-Hing Lee, Billie-Kay, Sammy Kelly, Anna McGarahan, Perry O'Dea, Tom Partridge, Christopher Short, Jack Wilcox and Alexandra Wright, with swings Josh Barnett, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca and Emily Ormiston.

Anything Goes creative team

Anything Goes at the Barbican boasts the award-winning Broadway creative team, featuring Kathleen Marshall who directed and choreographed. There is set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jon Morrell, music direction and supervision by Stephen Ridley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, orchestrations by Michael Gibson, with additions by Bill Elliott, and wig design by Campbell Young.

New Anything Goes tickets will be released!

Don’t miss London’s smash-hit musical in its limited run this summer! Tickets for Anything Goes are now booking from 25 June until 3 September 2022.