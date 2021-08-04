Anything Goes extends West End run Aug 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland Due to overwhelming demand Anything Goes has announced it will extend its West End run until 31 October 2021. With Broadway star Sutton Foster leading the cast, the show has its gala opening night at the Barbican Theatre tonight (4 August 2021). Anything Goes also stars Felicity Kendal, Robert Lindsey and Gary Wilmott. Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Haydn Oakley and Carly Mercedes Dyer complete the lead cast.

What is Anything Goes The Musical about?

Bon Voyage! It's all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.