Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Back to the Future The Musical extends to October 2022!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The WhatsOnStage Awards Best Musical winner has extended its West End run at the Adelphi Theatre due to popular demand. Back to the Future The Musical tickets are now booking through to 23 October 2022. Make like a tree and secure your seats yesterday. This electric musical will take you back in time and blow your mind!

    Back to the Future The Musical extends to October 2022!

    Back to the Future The Musical is a smash-hit!

    Recently Back to the Future The Musical won four WhatsOnStage Awards including the Best New Musical. It also won Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role for Hugh Coles, Best Lighting for Tim Lutkin and Best Sound for Gareth Owen.

    This week the production was the most nominated new musical in the 2022 Olivier Award nominations. Back to the Future The Musical earned seven Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical for Olly Dobson, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Hugh Coles and Best Original Score or New Orchestrations for Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook.

    Back to the Future The Musical Original Cast Recording

    The highly anticipated Original Cast Recording is now available to stream featuring new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard as well as the beloved hits from the films including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

    Back to the Future The Musical cast and creative team

    Back to the Future The Musical stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly alongside Roger Bart as Dr Emmett Brown, with Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland.  The cast also features Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Kane Crawford, Morgan Gregory, Sam Harvey, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Oliver Roll, Melissa Rose, Charlotte Scott and Tavio Wright.

    The musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando, along with the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team including Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. The musical features orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. There is casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

    New Back to the Future The Musical tickets have been released!

    Don’t miss the West End’s new smash-hit musical! It’s a must-see spectacle, so be sure to secure your seats now. Tickets for Back to the Future The Musical are now booking until 23 October 2022.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Anything Goes in London. Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Denis Lawson and Simon Callow.

    Olivier Awards 2022 Nominations

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Olivier Award 2022 nominations have been announced with Anything Goes earning nine nominations for its summer 202... Read more

    Bright yellow words and a dark pink background. DEATHDROP [the O is a magnifying glass] above: JuJuBee, Kitty Scott-Claus, Vinegar Strokes, Holly Stars, Richard Energy, Georgia Frost, Anna Phylactic. Below: The smash hit drag murder mystery. Bottom: Criterion Theatre. Image: The all-drag cast are in the background.

    #TicketTuesday Death Drop

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It’s Ticket Tuesday and this week we are giving away a pair of tickets to see the Death Drop at the West End&rs... Read more

    Top 5 Grease songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The classic musical Grease has a widely recognised soundtrack thanks to the worldwide renown of the 1978 film st... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies