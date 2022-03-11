Back to the Future The Musical extends to October 2022! Mar 11, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The WhatsOnStage Awards Best Musical winner has extended its West End run at the Adelphi Theatre due to popular demand. Back to the Future The Musical tickets are now booking through to 23 October 2022. Make like a tree and secure your seats yesterday. This electric musical will take you back in time and blow your mind!

Back to the Future The Musical is a smash-hit!

Recently Back to the Future The Musical won four WhatsOnStage Awards including the Best New Musical. It also won Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role for Hugh Coles, Best Lighting for Tim Lutkin and Best Sound for Gareth Owen.

This week the production was the most nominated new musical in the 2022 Olivier Award nominations. Back to the Future The Musical earned seven Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical for Olly Dobson, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Hugh Coles and Best Original Score or New Orchestrations for Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook.

Back to the Future The Musical Original Cast Recording

The highly anticipated Original Cast Recording is now available to stream featuring new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard as well as the beloved hits from the films including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Back to the Future The Musical cast and creative team

Back to the Future The Musical stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly alongside Roger Bart as Dr Emmett Brown, with Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland. The cast also features Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Kane Crawford, Morgan Gregory, Sam Harvey, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Oliver Roll, Melissa Rose, Charlotte Scott and Tavio Wright.

The musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando, along with the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team including Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. The musical features orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. There is casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

New Back to the Future The Musical tickets have been released!

Don’t miss the West End’s new smash-hit musical! It’s a must-see spectacle, so be sure to secure your seats now. Tickets for Back to the Future The Musical are now booking until 23 October 2022.