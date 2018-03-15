Menu
    Bat Out of Hell raises the roof at the American International Church in London

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Jim Steinman's original musical Bat Out of Hell is returning to the London theatre scene next month and the hit production held a special event hosted by Planet Rock Radio to mark the show's relaunch. London Theatre Direct was lucky enough to be there on the scene last night to experience a hellishly good, spellbinding performance!

    London’s American International Church was “ablaze” last night as the rock-and-roll celebrations took Bat Out of Hell straight to church, shaking up the joint with the sound of revving motorcycles (known as "bat bikes") and a riveting performance from both new and old cast members. The show's return is set to star Andrew Polec (Strat), Christina Bennington (Raven), Rob Fowler (Falco) and Sharon Sexton (Sloane) and we were incredibly thrilled by how fantastic the new cast sounds together! Have a listen to their performance of the titular song here.

    Performances of this rock opera are set to begin on 2 April 2018 at the Dominion Theatre. It previously ran for a limited time only at the London Coliseum in 2017.

    This romantic jukebox musical features some of Meat Loaf's greatest hits, including Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, Dead Ring for Love, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, and I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

    The book, music and lyrics for Bat Out of Hell: The Musical were written by Jim Steinman and the show is directed by Jay Scheib. There is also choreography by Emma Portner. Bat Out of Hell was produced by Randy Lennox, Michael Cohl, David Sonenberg, and Tony Smith.

    Book your Bat Out of Hell Dominion Theatre tickets here.

