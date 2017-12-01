Menu
    Bat Out of Hell Returns to London at Dominion Theatre

    Posted on | By London Theatre Direct

    It has been confirmed that Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell will return to the West End in 2018. The Dominion Theatre has been announced as the venue for Bat Out of Hell's West End return.

    Casting has not yet been announced although the original cast, starring Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, went on to take the show to Toronto and, it is rumoured, may return for the second London run of the show.

    The Dominion Theatre run of Bat Out of Hell will open April 2nd, 2018.

    Bat Out of Hell tickets are available from Monday, December 4th, 2017.

